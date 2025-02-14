Now talks with Neos
After minus: People’s Party leaves the Greens behind
The ÖVP lost four seats in the municipal elections in Perchtoldsdorf in the district of Mödling. Instead of continuing its cooperation with the Greens, it now wants to bring the strengthened Neos on board as a partner.
With a drop of twelve percent to 36.2 percent and the loss of four seats, the ÖVP in Perchtoldsdorf, district of Mödling, suffered a considerable setback. The losses of the Green junior partner were significantly lower at around two percent (16.8 percent).
Although a town hall majority would still have been possible with the Öko-Partei, the People's Party now seems to want to take advantage of the tailwind of the Neos, who won six percent and two seats. "After initial exploratory talks, we were informed that the negotiations would continue without us," says disappointed Green Party spokesperson Martha Günzl.
We are well prepared for our new task in the opposition.
Martha Günzl, Sprecherin Grüne Perchtoldsdorf
The black-pink majority would only be secured with one mandate, but both are convinced of successful cooperation. "We have more similarities in terms of content with the Neos and want to implement forward-looking policies for our town," says Mayor Andrea Kö.
