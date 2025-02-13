Palmers coins almost worthless, taxpayers bleed

What to do with the almost worthless coins?

Grüblinger advises those affected: "You can only register the vouchers as an insolvency claim." But be careful: the registration costs 25 euros - and the effort is often not worth it. For example, if you have ten Palmers coins worth ten euros each, i.e. a total of 100 euros, you would only receive 30 euros at the 30 percent rate offered. If you deduct the 25 euros for registering the claim, you are left with just five euros. And that's only if the major creditors such as banks accept the rate.