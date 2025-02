Would you rather be young again?

Apart from the fact that this question has not yet been realistically posed, as research has not yet been able to give us eternal youth and we are therefore dependent on artificial substitute youth with lots of make-up and cosmetic surgery - but do you feel the sincere need to be younger than you actually are? Or maybe even young again? Not me. After everything I've seen of this world (and personally speaking, there wasn't even much that was negative), I already feel a certain sense of fullness in my head, like the feeling I get from my stomach towards the end of the main course.