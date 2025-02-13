Vorteilswelt
Do you recognize her?

This cute girl is a Hollywood star today

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 12:01

Would you have recognized her? On her birthday, Jennifer Aniston shared a cute photo of her child - and got her fans into raptures.

0 Kommentare

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 56th birthday on Tuesday. The Hollywood beauty came up with something very special to thank her friends and fans for their many congratulations.

"Very grateful"
She quickly opened her family album and published a sugar-sweet photo of her children on her Instagram account. The black-and-white picture shows a little Jen of kindergarten age with a fringe on her forehead and a patterned skirt, posing for the camera almost as professionally as the adult Aniston.

The former "Friends" actress wrote about the lovely retro shot: "Thank you so much for all the lovely birthday wishes! This child feels very grateful and very loved."

In the comments, fans expressed their excitement about the heartfelt photo and showered the birthday girl with further congratulations. 

Congratulations from Cox
Meanwhile, "Friends" colleague Courteney Cox congratulated Aniston on her Instagram profile with words that touch the heart. "Happy birthday to my friend for life," Cox wrote on an older photo of herself and Aniston.

And added: "Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny and loyal friend. I feel so lucky to have grown up with you. Do you remember our 'Cats' audition?"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
