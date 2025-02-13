Do you recognize her?
This cute girl is a Hollywood star today
Would you have recognized her? On her birthday, Jennifer Aniston shared a cute photo of her child - and got her fans into raptures.
Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 56th birthday on Tuesday. The Hollywood beauty came up with something very special to thank her friends and fans for their many congratulations.
"Very grateful"
She quickly opened her family album and published a sugar-sweet photo of her children on her Instagram account. The black-and-white picture shows a little Jen of kindergarten age with a fringe on her forehead and a patterned skirt, posing for the camera almost as professionally as the adult Aniston.
The former "Friends" actress wrote about the lovely retro shot: "Thank you so much for all the lovely birthday wishes! This child feels very grateful and very loved."
In the comments, fans expressed their excitement about the heartfelt photo and showered the birthday girl with further congratulations.
Congratulations from Cox
Meanwhile, "Friends" colleague Courteney Cox congratulated Aniston on her Instagram profile with words that touch the heart. "Happy birthday to my friend for life," Cox wrote on an older photo of herself and Aniston.
And added: "Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny and loyal friend. I feel so lucky to have grown up with you. Do you remember our 'Cats' audition?"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.