Palmers bankruptcy affects 16 stores in Salzburg

Salaries are open

According to the company, the reasons for the insolvency are strong competition in a saturated market, rising interest rates and inflation and the associated loss of purchasing power. The bankruptcy affects 490 creditors and 515 employees. Salaries have been outstanding since January. Liabilities amount to around EUR 69.1 million and assets to around EUR 11.6 million. The company is to continue as a going concern. The creditors are being offered a quota of 30%.