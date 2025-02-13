Insolvency filed
Palmers bankruptcy affects 16 stores in Salzburg
The underwear company Palmers, founded in 1914, has now filed for insolvency. This also affects around 30 employees in Salzburg. They were already registered with the labor market service around a week and a half ago.
So far, no investor has apparently been found. As reported by credit protection associations, the well-known underwear manufacturer has now filed for insolvency at the Wiener Neustadt regional court. According to Creditreform, the state-sponsored creditor protection association, the company is seeking to open restructuring proceedings with self-administration.
Around a week and a half ago, the employees of the 113 branches were given advance notice at the labor market service. In Salzburg, the bankruptcy affects 16 branches, six of which are located in the provincial capital. The GPA trade union is in contact with the Palmers works council in order to protect the rights of the predominantly female employees.
Salaries are open
According to the company, the reasons for the insolvency are strong competition in a saturated market, rising interest rates and inflation and the associated loss of purchasing power. The bankruptcy affects 490 creditors and 515 employees. Salaries have been outstanding since January. Liabilities amount to around EUR 69.1 million and assets to around EUR 11.6 million. The company is to continue as a going concern. The creditors are being offered a quota of 30%.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.