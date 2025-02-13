Vorteilswelt
Carnival on Sunday

Wenns kids have no chance of not being fanatical

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 17:00

A new 40-page coloring book is intended to inspire enthusiasm for future parades among the youngsters in Wenns. The children can't wait for Sunday, when the "real" carnival takes place.

0 Kommentare

In Wenns, prayers are already going up to heaven for Sunday's carnival: after an eight-year break, please give us a dream day like the one in Tarrenz. Thousands of visitors once again proved the magic that carnivals radiate to the public. And a child in a carnival town is practically given great enthusiasm with its mother's milk.

All masks on 40 pages
Just in case this wasn't enough, the Wenner people came up with something special for the carnival offspring this year: After all the groups visited the kids from the crèche, kindergarten and elementary school, the children were allowed to actively express their creativity this year. The artist and long-time carnival chairman Peter Riml created a 40-page coloring book with all the masks. The crowning glory, so to speak, of the time since Epiphany, when carnival reigned in the village of Pitztal.

"All the children can also sing the carnival song," reveals Kiga director Maria Schlatter, adding that they also made paper masks and practiced the "Gangle" with homemade props. One or two of them may also take on a role in the "real" Wenner Fasnacht on Sunday. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the procession begins at noon. Shuttle buses run continuously from both directions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Daum
Hubert Daum
