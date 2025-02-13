Wenns kids have no chance of not being fanatical

All masks on 40 pages

Just in case this wasn't enough, the Wenner people came up with something special for the carnival offspring this year: After all the groups visited the kids from the crèche, kindergarten and elementary school, the children were allowed to actively express their creativity this year. The artist and long-time carnival chairman Peter Riml created a 40-page coloring book with all the masks. The crowning glory, so to speak, of the time since Epiphany, when carnival reigned in the village of Pitztal.