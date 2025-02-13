White House does not let AP reporter in

Access only if editorial standards are adjusted

On Tuesday, AP editor-in-chief Julie Pace had said that her reporter had been "prevented" from attending the signing of an executive order by Trump in the Oval Office in connection with US President Donald Trump's renaming of the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America". The agency was informed by White House staff that it would be denied access to an event there if it did not "align its editorial standards with President Donald Trump's executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America".