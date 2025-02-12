Vorteilswelt
Second fire in Wels

Resident suffers smoke inhalation in fire

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 21:09

A tenant in Wels was able to bring the flames in his kitchen under control, but he was not immune to the fumes. He was therefore taken to hospital by the ambulance service. Earlier that afternoon, a conservatory had caught fire and three people were treated by the emergency services.

Fire alarm in the kitchen of a rented apartment in Wels: The tenant of the apartment in Lichtenegg was able to bring the fire under control before the two fire departments arrived. However, he then had to be treated by the emergency services and subsequently taken to Wels Hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

Police investigate
The kitchen area around the electric stove was affected. The firefighters took the burnt items outside and started ventilation measures. The police are now investigating the cause of the fire.

Second fire
This was not the first fire in Wels on Wednesday: A conservatory and the associated apartment in an apartment building in Wels went up in flames on Wednesday. As the emergency services raced to the scene of the fire, a column of smoke showed them the way.

Three people treated
The firefighters immediately made their way inside the apartment and also tried to contain the fire via the roof. Three people had to be treated briefly on site by the emergency services. The police are also investigating.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
Folgen Sie uns auf