Second fire in Wels
Resident suffers smoke inhalation in fire
A tenant in Wels was able to bring the flames in his kitchen under control, but he was not immune to the fumes. He was therefore taken to hospital by the ambulance service. Earlier that afternoon, a conservatory had caught fire and three people were treated by the emergency services.
Fire alarm in the kitchen of a rented apartment in Wels: The tenant of the apartment in Lichtenegg was able to bring the fire under control before the two fire departments arrived. However, he then had to be treated by the emergency services and subsequently taken to Wels Hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.
Police investigate
The kitchen area around the electric stove was affected. The firefighters took the burnt items outside and started ventilation measures. The police are now investigating the cause of the fire.
Second fire
This was not the first fire in Wels on Wednesday: A conservatory and the associated apartment in an apartment building in Wels went up in flames on Wednesday. As the emergency services raced to the scene of the fire, a column of smoke showed them the way.
Three people treated
The firefighters immediately made their way inside the apartment and also tried to contain the fire via the roof. Three people had to be treated briefly on site by the emergency services. The police are also investigating.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.