Miletic new coach of Austria’s 3×3 men

Miletic had already coached Austria's 3x3 women at the home World Championships on Vienna's Rathausplatz in 2023 and led them to seventh place. He succeeds Edin Bavcic in the men's team, who coached the team on an interim basis following the departure of former coach Milan Isakov last year. "It's a great honor to be part of the 3x3 project and to work together with the players towards our big goal of qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles," said Miletic after his first training session in Vienna.