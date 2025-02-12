Basketball
Miletic new coach of Austria’s 3×3 men
Ex-professional Predrag Miletic is to lead Austria's 3x3 basketball team to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles!
The 40-year-old Serbian has been appointed as the new head coach of the 3x3 men's national team, the Austrian Basketball Association (ÖBV) announced on Wednesday. Miletic, who was voted the most valuable player in the domestic Superliga in 2017, will also be in charge of the 3x3 Team Vienna, which is the name of a large part of the ÖBV team on the international tour.
"It's a great honor to be part of the 3x3 project!"
Miletic had already coached Austria's 3x3 women at the home World Championships on Vienna's Rathausplatz in 2023 and led them to seventh place. He succeeds Edin Bavcic in the men's team, who coached the team on an interim basis following the departure of former coach Milan Isakov last year. "It's a great honor to be part of the 3x3 project and to work together with the players towards our big goal of qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles," said Miletic after his first training session in Vienna.
Task will be to find sixth player for project
One of the first tasks for the new coach will be to find a sixth player for the project. According to the ÖBV, Nico Kaltenbrunner, Matthias Linortner, Enis Murati, Toni Blazan and Fabio Söhnel will once again form the core of the 3x3 team in the coming season. Without Linortner, who suffered an Achilles tendon injury, the team won European Championship gold in Vienna in August. However, they failed to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris for the first time in the spring.
