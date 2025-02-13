Lower Austria’s own laboratory for artificial intelligence

"Artificial intelligence is omnipresent and a key driver for the economy, innovation and medicine," emphasizes Stephan Pernkopf, Vice Provincial Minister. It is important to make the best possible use of this. According to Pernkopf, the new technologies should always be a help and not a hurdle, in line with the motto "Security through research and a head start through science". The state's research focus on artificial intelligence is worth more than six million euros.