Hotspot for research
Lower Austria’s own laboratory for artificial intelligence
Province invests more than six million euros in "Artificial Intelligence" research focus. The first AI laboratory in Lower Austria is being built at the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences.
State-of-the-art technologies and innovative science go hand in hand with the province of Lower Austria. Whether it is world-class cancer or allergy research or the hunt for the next Nobel Prize - this country is investing heavily. The fact that artificial intelligence (AI) plays a particularly important role in this has been clear since before ChatGPT.
"Artificial intelligence is omnipresent and a key driver for the economy, innovation and medicine," emphasizes Stephan Pernkopf, Vice Provincial Minister. It is important to make the best possible use of this. According to Pernkopf, the new technologies should always be a help and not a hurdle, in line with the motto "Security through research and a head start through science". The state's research focus on artificial intelligence is worth more than six million euros.
More hardware and special software
More than 600,000 euros are being invested in the first domestic AI real-world laboratory at the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences. Around 50 researchers are already working on the topic here. With even more AI infrastructure in the future, an AI data center with specialized high-performance computers and a data platform for exchange and security will be set up.
The aim is to "turn data into information and information into knowledge", as UAS Managing Director Johann Haag explains. "The new AI real-world laboratory is intended to be an open place for citizens and businesses to experience AI and make it accessible," says Marlies Temper, head of degree programs, describing the plans.
21 degree courses with 1600 students in the field of AI
In addition to the new laboratory, two endowed professorships in the field of Climate, Environment & Resources as well as research projects - such as an AI-based solution for gait analysis of the musculoskeletal system - will also be funded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.