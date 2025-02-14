Always on trend!
This is how beautifully celebrities style floral looks
Floral looks simply never go out of fashion - and simply put you in a good mood, even away from Valentine's Day. The celebrities are also fans and their outfits are already whetting the appetite for spring.
Of course, flowers are always in fashion on Valentine's Day. But for all those who have long since had enough of the gray-on-gray of winter, floral prints are sure to be a fashionable herald of spring.
Flowers as a statement!
And celebrities know it too: Floral prints simply never go out of fashion - and should be worn as boldly as possible at the moment.
Monica Barbaro, who has been nominated for an Oscar for her role in "A Complete Unknown", proves just how great this looks. She recently appeared on the red carpet in a look consisting of a balloon skirt with a matching top, which was a real eye-catcher, especially thanks to the colorful rose pattern.
Fellow actress Sara Foster, on the other hand, opted for a sequin dress with flower appliqués that almost looked like a flower meadow in spring.
Fluffy daisies, on the other hand, seemed to sprout on Jane Seymour's white, girlish dress.
First heralds of spring
Looks made of floral lace are also very much on trend at the moment. Leni Klum appeared at Fashion Week in New York in a beige ensemble consisting of an A-line skirt and crop top and looked simply magical in this outfit.
And Kerry Washington opted for a great dress with a rose print in black and white for the award season.
Duchess Sophie exuded a true spring vibe on the royal trip to Nepal with a breezy dress with a poppy print. Prince Edward's wife teamed it with a white blazer and espadrilles. Perfect for the first days of spring!
Floral looks never go out of fashion
The fact that floral looks will remain a theme even after spring and summer is proven by the creations designers have shown at fashion weeks in recent weeks.
Luxury label Carolina Herrera is focusing on XXL flowers and blossoms for fall and winter - a real statement!
