21-year-old steps on the gas
“Late starter” writes motorsport fairytale
Philipp Dietrich from Petzenkirchen only got into karting at the age of 14, seven years later he is already driving in the supporting program of the famous DTM. He is the first Austrian to take part in the NXT Gen Cup, the world's first all-electric touring car series.
European runner-up in the FIA Swift Cup Europe, points finishes in the GT4 Germany, state runner-up in karting - Philipp Dietrich has already celebrated great successes on the racetrack at the age of 21. These are all the more remarkable given that the driver from Petzenkirchen in the district of Melk only discovered the world of motorsport at the age of 14. He gained his first go-karting experience in nearby Blindenmarkt and proved his talent straight away: he was runner-up in the junior category in his first participation.
It was the start of a successful career that this year saw the trained retail salesman become the first Austrian to enter the NXT Gen Cup, the world's first all-electric touring car series. "I will give everything to bring the title home to Austria," says the 21-year-old with a fighting spirit.
110,000 viewers, Netflix and YouTube
The likeable Lower Austrian is sure to attract a large audience and a lot of attention: the NXT Gen Cup takes place as part of the supporting program of the popular German Touring Car Masters (DTM), which attracted up to 110,000 spectators to the tracks last year. Netflix will also be documenting the entire season and every race will be available live on YouTube.
My path into motorsport was anything but classic. I only did my first training runs on the kart track at the age of 14.
Philipp Dietrich
But how difficult is it to go from a community of 1,600 people to the motorsport Olympus? "You have to take the initiative yourself. Nothing works without personal commitment," says Dietrich. He therefore also likes to use social media to attract sponsors and supporters. "I consciously share my journey because I want to convey the emotions and fascination of racing to the outside world," he explains in an interview with the "Krone".
Sustainable motorsport
What fascinates him most about the NXT Gen Cup is the electric drive. "Not only am I setting an example for sustainable motorsport, but I'm also taking advantage of the enormous media reach of this innovative racing series," he says happily. After a particularly financially challenging year in the ADAC GT4 Germany, a decisive moment came for him at the last DTM weekend in 2024. "I took a seat in the grandstand and watched the final of the NXT Gen Cup. What I saw immediately reminded me of my time in the Suzuki Cup: door-to-door battles, identical cars, pure racing driver duels. And suddenly I knew: this is where I belong!"
Dietrich's racing calendar
April 25 to 27: Oschersleben
July 4 to 6: Norisring
August 8 to 10: Nürburgring
August 22 to 24: Sachsenring
Four races take place on a race weekend.
The season opener for the 21-year-old is on April 25 in Oschersleben, with two test days on the agenda beforehand. "My many years of experience in Cup racing and my knowledge of the most important racetracks in Europe provide me with the ideal conditions to keep up with the front runners," he says, hoping to play a role in the race for overall victory.
