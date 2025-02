“Vörschi” wants to replace Herbert Bitschnau

In January, the members of the "Open List VP Tschagguns" unanimously nominated Gerhard Vonier as their candidate for mayor for the election on March 16. The 53-year-old has more than 20 years of experience in municipal politics, including seven years as deputy mayor. Through his professional work as head of the building authority in the neighboring municipality of St. Gallenkirch, he is very familiar with the central issues of infrastructure, roads, sewers, water and local spatial planning.