Neos with the vision of “Greater Feldkirch”

Strong businesses, vibrant town centers

She wants to win over voters with her "Greater Feldkirch" program, which envisages a town with strong businesses, vibrant town centers, affordable housing, reliable childcare places and responsible use of public funds. "Especially in this anniversary year, it is important to set the course for a city that is fit for the next 100 years," explains Lackner. In times of tight budgets, she wants to focus on close collaboration and cooperation with the surrounding municipalities.