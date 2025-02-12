Municipal elections 2025
Neos with the vision of “Greater Feldkirch”
In the Montfort town, the pink top candidate Fabienne Lackner is aiming for a double-digit result. The member of the state parliament is also running for mayor.
The Feldkirch Neos, as well as the Greens and Social Democrats, are unlikely to have anything to do with the outcome of the mayoral elections, as everything in the Montfort town points to a duel between Mayor Manfred Rädler (ÖVP) and Deputy Mayor Andrea Kerbleder (FPÖ).
The election of the city representatives will be particularly exciting for the Pinken party around lead candidate Fabienne Lackner. The Pinken won 8.13% of the vote in the 2020 election and have since provided three city representatives. Lackner now wants to top this result and is aiming for a double-digit result.
Strong businesses, vibrant town centers
She wants to win over voters with her "Greater Feldkirch" program, which envisages a town with strong businesses, vibrant town centers, affordable housing, reliable childcare places and responsible use of public funds. "Especially in this anniversary year, it is important to set the course for a city that is fit for the next 100 years," explains Lackner. In times of tight budgets, she wants to focus on close collaboration and cooperation with the surrounding municipalities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
