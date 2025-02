Shuttle service at the World Championships: The driving Dutchmen

Her colleague is also from Holland. Django Biallosderski came to Austria 15 years ago for love, his wife is from Niedernsill. He is also an enthusiastic skier himself. He was already a bus driver in Holland. There are differences, as he explains: "In the Netherlands, the passengers are more aggressive, but I've never had a problem here." He never gets bored during the World Championships, even if it's "only" back and forth between Maishofen and Hinterglemm.