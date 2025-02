“Ronaldo to us? Are you kidding me?”

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt has apparently been offered superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after winning the Europa League in 2022. Sports director Markus Krösche reported this in the "Bild" podcast "Phrasenmäher": "Axel Hellmann (note: board spokesman) was contacted at the time. He came to my office and said: "We can sign Ronaldo." I replied: "You've got to be kidding me?"