Putin’s anti-song contest without “perversions”

Queer artists are a thorn in the Kremlin's side

The Eurovision Song Contest, on the other hand, is known for the fact that openly queer artists have often competed there and the show is very colorful and diverse. In 1998, for example, trans woman Dana International won for Israel, while in 2014 Tom Neuwirth won for Austria with his fictional character Conchita Wurst and the song "Rise Like a Phoenix".