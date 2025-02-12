German Chamber of Commerce warns of serious consequences

Fine increased from 1.5 million to 70 million euros

Rewe took the legal view that there was no notifiable merger and subsequently made the notification in August 2022 during the proceedings. In May 2023, the Cartel Court confirmed the existence of a notifiable merger, but dismissed the BWB's request for a fine and declaratory judgment due to "lack of punishability". The BWB and the Federal Cartel Prosecutor appealed against the decision. The Supreme Court (OGH), as the higher cartel court, upheld the appeals in November 2023 and ordered the Cartel Court to impose a fine of a "significant" amount.