New study: This is how wild Austrians get it on
According to a survey, the majority of Austrians are satisfied with their sex life. However, there is still room for improvement for many. The majority of respondents would like to have sex much more often. On average, people in Austria have sex twice a week, but the majority would like it to be twice as often. Young people between the ages of 18 and 29 are among the most active age group.
Emotional closeness or security and physical closeness are absolutely paramount during sex. Only 14.2% of Austrians consider their own satisfaction to be the most important factor. On average, Austrians give themselves a score of 2.4 for their own abilities.
Orgasms are still often faked
More than half of men almost always come during sex. For women, the situation is somewhat different at around 23 percent. In addition, 7 out of 10 of all women surveyed stated that they regularly fake an orgasm.
Biggest fear during sex
The biggest worry for Austrians during sex is disappointing their partner or not being able to satisfy their partner sufficiently. This fear is greatest among the youngest. This is closely followed by the fear of not pleasing their sexual partner physically. Around 10 percent also stated that they were afraid that their genitals were not beautiful enough.
It is also interesting to note that only half of the male respondents are satisfied with the size of their penis. At the same time, however, over 90 percent are satisfied with the size of the other person, and half do not necessarily consider the size of the penis to be decisive for good sex.
Accepting tenderness and "no"
For Austrians, tenderness, the pleasure of satisfying the other partner and accepting one's own limits make the perfect male lover. Only 10 percent like it when the man sets the tone.
Perfect female lover
The picture is very similar for the perfect female lover. It is also considered particularly attractive when the woman is self-confident and says what she needs.
Austrians are generally of the opinion that they are happier when they have sex frequently. One in two has already had a one-night stand, one in four has had an affair (27%) and 22% have had an extramarital affair.
Sex toys remain very popular
Every second member of Generation Z considers intimate shaving to be very important - compared to the baby boomers at just under 35%. Two thirds (66%) describe themselves as very or rather keen to experiment. Homosexual and bisexual respondents were particularly open (84%). The absolute majority like to use sex toys in their own bedroom. Around 10 percent of respondents consider sex toys to be disgusting or even indecent. Lubricant, massage oil and vibrators are still among the absolute favorites.
According to the study, both men and women are likely to have unspoken sex fantasies. Half of them are therefore dissatisfied with their own sex life.
Men do it to themselves most often
When it comes to masturbation, men do it themselves at least three times a week. This is in contrast to women, who only masturbate once a week on average. However, almost half of women equate sex with masturbation.
Porn does not correspond to reality
Generation Z watches porn most frequently (twice a week). This is in contrast to the baby boomers, who only watch it twice a month on average. Moreover, Austrians agree that pornography is absolutely not realistic.
In the new sex study by ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 GmbH for the "Oversexed" format, over 3,000 people aged between 18 and 69 were surveyed in early 2024 on 112 question blocks.
