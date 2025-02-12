Quite the dad ...
Arnie jokes about son Patrick’s nude scene
Arnold Schwarzenegger's pride in his son Patrick was written all over his face on Monday evening at the season premiere of the hit series "White Lotus". The "Terminator" star has now followed up with praise on Instagram - and also allowed himself a little joke at the expense of his offspring.
The day after the premiere at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles, which was attended by the entire Schwarzenegger family, Schwarzenegger posted a photo of himself and his son from the red carpet on Instagram.
"Could claim to be surprised ..."
"I was so looking forward to taking a break from filming to celebrate Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of the third season of White Lotus," Arnie, who is currently in front of the camera for a Christmas movie in New York, wrote with the snapshot. "What a show!"
And then didn't miss the opportunity to joke about a very special scene involving his son. "I could claim to be surprised that he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Don't miss it this Sunday - trust me."
Role in cult series
Patrick Schwarzenegger can be seen in the new season of "The White Lotus" in the role of company heir Saxon Ratliff, who visits a luxury resort in Thailand with his wife Victoria Ratliff (Parker Posey).
In the first two seasons of "The White Lotus", US actress Jennifer Coolidge in particular became a cult figure as the unstable Tanya McQuoid. She won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for her role.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
