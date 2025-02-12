Anger over new scam for parking space rip-offs

Reminder sent the next working day

Despite paying on time, the first reminder letter arrived. "I transferred the money on Friday and the reminder for 85 euros was sent on Monday." In the case of another parking offense, the reminders were only sent after the company was contacted, despite payment having been made on time. "If you don't check, you might end up paying twice," says the man from Wels, identifying a new form of parking space rip-off.