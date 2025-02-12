A series of reminders
Anger over new scam for parking space rip-offs
Compared to other parking spaces monitored by companies, "parking offenders" in the west of Wels get off relatively cheaply with a fine of "only" 80 euros. However, paying the fine is often not the end of the story. Reminders from the Salzburg company keep arriving.
For years, parking in the area around XXX-Lutz and other stores in the west of Wels was free of charge. Some time ago, a parking system was introduced for some of the parking spaces. Only visitors to a fitness center are now allowed to leave their cars there free of charge.
Three weeks to pay
Despite large signs, many drivers fall into the trap out of habit when shopping. Only a few days later they get a rude awakening: Parkdepot, the Salzburg-based company commissioned to monitor parking spaces, sends a letter demanding 80 euros for the parking and usage violation. The outstanding amount must be paid within three weeks. "Compared to other parking enforcement companies, you would actually get away with it quite cheaply," says one Wels resident, who is nevertheless angry.
Reminder sent the next working day
Despite paying on time, the first reminder letter arrived. "I transferred the money on Friday and the reminder for 85 euros was sent on Monday." In the case of another parking offense, the reminders were only sent after the company was contacted, despite payment having been made on time. "If you don't check, you might end up paying twice," says the man from Wels, identifying a new form of parking space rip-off.
AK identifies skewed optics
"Even if the optics are quite skewed, everything should be legally in order. Parking space management is simply a lucrative source of income," explains Ulrike Weiß from Consumer Protection at the Chamber of Labor. Parkdepot did not respond to a written inquiry from the "Krone". The company could not be reached by telephone either. There is a conveyor belt with a direct dial option for reminders.
