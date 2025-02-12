Caution advised
Danger on the roads: Black ice in Austria
Caution is advised in several regions in Austria on Wednesday and Thursday. Freezing rain leads to the risk of black ice, especially in the Danube region. Snow and rain complete the wintry weather. According to the forecast, however, things could improve at the weekend.
Slippery conditions have been expected on the roads of Upper Austria since the morning hours. Regionally, you should also be careful in Salzburg. After light snowfall - also in Vienna - it should dry out in the north-east during the course of the day.
Caution is also advised on Thursday!
However, the danger of icy conditions is not over yet: Freezing rain is once again to be expected on Thursday, especially in the western Danube region and in the Mühlviertel and Waldviertel. Once again, there will be little sunshine on this day, most likely in the south. Rain and snow will dominate the weather in the north and west.
Snow will also remain a topic on Friday in the mountains and in the east, with some rain in the south. However, you will be looking in vain for sunshine all over the country on this day.
Sunshine at the weekend
The weekend should be a little brighter. According to a cautious forecast, there will be more sunshine again. Rain and snow are likely to take a break on Saturday and Sunday.
