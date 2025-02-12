Meeting with mothers
Princess Kate visits women’s prison
Princess Kate (43) has visited a women's prison. The wife of the heir to the British throne Prince William (42) talked to several women who have children themselves or have even given birth while in prison.
On her arrival at the prison near Manchester, calls for more public money and whistles from prisoners were also heard, according to the British news agency PA.
Future Queen has a special concern
Kate has returned to public appointments following her chemotherapy and visited a mother and child center that aims to help imprisoned mothers. The Princess of Wales has long been committed to providing children with the best possible support in their early years.
"Given the challenges that mothers face, it is particularly important to give babies the best start in life," said a representative of the organization Action for Children.
Palace comments on Kate's clothing
Kensington Palace has since emphasized that there is no new policy on what information is published about Kate's clothing, such as what jewelry or designers she wears on certain occasions.
In the meantime, it had been said that there would no longer be routine communication on the subject. According to the PA news agency, a palace spokesperson has now said that statements to this effect in an article in the Sunday Times came from him and not from Kate. He wanted to make it clear that her approach to the matter had not changed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.