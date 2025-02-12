"In a rush for power"
Automatically saved draft
Vorarlberg's VP state party chairman, Governor Markus Wallner, has strong words for FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, whose uncompromising behavior has brought the government negotiations in Vienna to a standstill. A statesman needs skills that Kickl obviously does not have. He is also "caught up in a power trip".
"Instead of taking responsibility and approaching the other negotiating partners, Kickl remains stuck in opposition mode. He is clearly unable to make the transition from opposition leader to head of government," he attests to the FPÖ leader.
The ÖVP had played a constructive role in the talks from the outset, but forming a government meant jumping over one's own shadow and working out solutions for the whole country.
"Cooperation at eye level is necessary"
"A Federal Chancellor must demonstrate the ability to engage in dialog, act like a statesman and work together with all those in positions of responsibility - at eye level, with respect and a clear pro-European stance," he clarifies. There were increasing signs that Herbert Kickl was unable to do this.
Instead of "viable solutions", Kickl is apparently only interested in power. "He is caught up in a power frenzy instead of making viable compromises in terms of content and competence. If he insists on these points of view, there is no state to be made with him."
"Anyone in a power frenzy is not fit to govern"
On Tuesday, Harald Mahrer, President of the Chamber of Commerce, put the rod in Kickl's window: "Austria is a democracy and basic democratic principles are important. Anyone who is not willing to reach a consensus and is only in a rush for power may not be fit to govern."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.