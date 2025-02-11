World champions have been friends for years

Shiffrin didn't race for medals, but for fun

Everyone talks about medals, many say that the only thing that counts are medals, said Shiffrin to the media representatives in the finish area. "But at the end of the day, it's about how you behave and how you support each other. When I realized that the giant slalom wasn't possible at the moment and decided to do the team combination, Breezy told me: don't do it for the medal, just do it for the huge fun. That spurred me on."