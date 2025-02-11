Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Otherwise countermeasures

US tariffs: EU wants agreement by March 12

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 19:11

US President Donald Trump wants to impose tariffs of 25% on steel and aluminum imports into the US. The EU is also to be affected. The European response should come on April 1, as the European Parliament has now announced.

0 Kommentare

"If we have not reached an agreement by March 12 - we will of course negotiate now - then there will be these counter-tariffs from April 1," said Bernd Lange, Chairman of the EU Parliament's Trade Committee. The SPD politician is referring to the currently suspended special tariffs on US products such as jeans, bourbon whiskey, motorcycles and peanut butter. The EU responded with these tariffs during Trump's first term in office. US special tariffs on steel and aluminum exports from the EU were also introduced back then.

Von der Leyen: "Unlawful"
"Unlawful tariffs at the expense of the EU will not go unanswered - they will result in decisive and proportionate countermeasures", said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The extent of the measures ordered by Trump is currently being examined. In principle, however, the EU is ready to negotiate in order to find advantageous solutions for both sides, she said.

Zitat Icon

If we have not reached an agreement by March 12 - we will of course negotiate now - then there will be these counter-tariffs from April 1.

Bernd Lange, Vorsitzender des Handelsausschusses

"If the USA leaves us no other choice, then the European Union will react in unison. However, I hope that we will be spared the wrong path of tariffs and counter-tariffs," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

How Austria is affected
Austrian companies are also affected by the US tariffs, for example the Linz-based steel group voestalpine and the Upper Austrian aluminum group AMAG. Economics Minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP) said that he supported countermeasures by the EU. The US tariffs would contradict "the spirit of free and fair trade".

Meanwhile, Trump is already working on the next tariffs. Within the next two days, he will announce reciprocal tariffs that will be adapted to the tariff level of the respective trading partner, he said.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf