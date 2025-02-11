Otherwise countermeasures
US tariffs: EU wants agreement by March 12
US President Donald Trump wants to impose tariffs of 25% on steel and aluminum imports into the US. The EU is also to be affected. The European response should come on April 1, as the European Parliament has now announced.
"If we have not reached an agreement by March 12 - we will of course negotiate now - then there will be these counter-tariffs from April 1," said Bernd Lange, Chairman of the EU Parliament's Trade Committee. The SPD politician is referring to the currently suspended special tariffs on US products such as jeans, bourbon whiskey, motorcycles and peanut butter. The EU responded with these tariffs during Trump's first term in office. US special tariffs on steel and aluminum exports from the EU were also introduced back then.
Von der Leyen: "Unlawful"
"Unlawful tariffs at the expense of the EU will not go unanswered - they will result in decisive and proportionate countermeasures", said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The extent of the measures ordered by Trump is currently being examined. In principle, however, the EU is ready to negotiate in order to find advantageous solutions for both sides, she said.
"If the USA leaves us no other choice, then the European Union will react in unison. However, I hope that we will be spared the wrong path of tariffs and counter-tariffs," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
How Austria is affected
Austrian companies are also affected by the US tariffs, for example the Linz-based steel group voestalpine and the Upper Austrian aluminum group AMAG. Economics Minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP) said that he supported countermeasures by the EU. The US tariffs would contradict "the spirit of free and fair trade".
Meanwhile, Trump is already working on the next tariffs. Within the next two days, he will announce reciprocal tariffs that will be adapted to the tariff level of the respective trading partner, he said.
