US tariffs: EU wants agreement by March 12

"If we have not reached an agreement by March 12 - we will of course negotiate now - then there will be these counter-tariffs from April 1," said Bernd Lange, Chairman of the EU Parliament's Trade Committee. The SPD politician is referring to the currently suspended special tariffs on US products such as jeans, bourbon whiskey, motorcycles and peanut butter. The EU responded with these tariffs during Trump's first term in office. US special tariffs on steel and aluminum exports from the EU were also introduced back then.