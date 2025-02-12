It’s dazzlingly colorful: This is how colorful the World Ski Championships are

Only to the World Ski Championships because of Lindsey and Lara

Steffen, Ulli and Nico from Ulm and Stuttgart are less interested in skiing than in two female racers. They say: "We're not here for the World Ski Championships, but only for Lindsey Vonn and Lara Gut." With a twinkle in their eyes and a grin, they hope for just one thing: "Maybe we'll meet them at the après-ski today." However, their hopes have vanished into thin air - Lara Gut-Behrami doesn't have the double name for nothing, she's married - and Lindsay Vonn enjoys après-ski when in secluded hotels.