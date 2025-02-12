Party zone Hinterglemm
It’s dazzlingly colorful: This is how colorful the World Ski Championships are
Six races are over and Hinterglemm is experiencing a real fan rush. As soon as it is said: "Clear to go" for the racers, the fans make their way through the town center to the finish stadium.
From nine o'clock in the morning, the town center fills up with cheerful ski fans. Isabel and Roland, for example, have traveled all the way from Switzerland, cowbells, bull horns and the flag from the canton of Uri included. Roland enthuses: "The Swiss team counts for us, but I'm in Marco Odermatt's fan club, we drove all the way here and it's really cool with this top weather and the organization."
Only to the World Ski Championships because of Lindsey and Lara
Steffen, Ulli and Nico from Ulm and Stuttgart are less interested in skiing than in two female racers. They say: "We're not here for the World Ski Championships, but only for Lindsey Vonn and Lara Gut." With a twinkle in their eyes and a grin, they hope for just one thing: "Maybe we'll meet them at the après-ski today." However, their hopes have vanished into thin air - Lara Gut-Behrami doesn't have the double name for nothing, she's married - and Lindsay Vonn enjoys après-ski when in secluded hotels.
Michael and Marion from Munich, on the other hand, are in Hinterglemm purely for sporting reasons. They are happy for the German team, but also hope for Austrian medals: "You have a great team and have all deserved the medals so far."
A group of friends from Timmelkamm in Upper Austria have already stocked up on canned beer early in the morning. They are resplendent in ski suits from the 80s. "Four days of World Ski Championships, it doesn't get any better than this. Since we've been here, we've won medals in every race. So it must be down to us for the Austrians to win something. Unfortunately, we haven't been here for the parallel competition yet," the boys grin casually.
Alcohol, fun and dazzling dancers
In equally colorful outfits and "armed" with skis from the 90s, a group of Saalbachers set off for the finish stadium. Very few of them are still sober in the early morning. That's why the group impresses more with their bright, colorful outfits than with their words. In general, the town center shines in the brightest colors before and after the race.
Three dazzling glittery women casually stand ready for souvenir photos. A group of dancers in skin-tight outfits heat up the cheerful crowd with hip swings and hot rhythms. The 2025 World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm are so colorful.
