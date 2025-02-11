Palliative care doctor allegedly killed ten people

The 40-year-old has been in custody since the beginning of August. Initially, there were four cases between June 11 and July 24, 2024, in which the doctor allegedly killed the four patients, aged between 72 and 94, in their homes. Further investigations then revealed that he was also responsible for the deaths of two other women (61, 70) and two men (70, 83). He is said to have administered a "mixture of different drugs" to all of them.