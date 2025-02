Herbst is convinced: She’s our hot ticket!

At the "Krone" regulars' table in Saalbach last Saturday, former slalom ace Reinfried Herbst was already full of anticipation for the technical disciplines. "There's no doubt that the ÖSV athletes have what it takes, it just has to be on paper," explains the 46-year-old. Among the women, he has Julia Scheib in particular on his radar. However, the former racer is already delighted with the ÖSV team's performance at the World Ski Championships so far.