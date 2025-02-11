Swastika tattoos: “History interests me”

Already punished in Germany for symbols

When asked why he had the most well-known Nazi symbols engraved, the father, who has several previous convictions, simply said: "I'm interested in history." He liked the symbol, but he doesn't want to be a Nazi. He had already received sentences for the tattoos in two German courts in 2018 and 2019. That's why he let it pass with a "bar", says the defendant. The judges then showed pictures of the tattoos, where swastikas were more than clearly visible. And the bar was in fact a barely visible thin line. "I didn't have any more money," replied the roofer.