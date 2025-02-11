New shock report!
The case of Marius Borg Høiby (28) is getting more and more explosive! Now it has come to light that an alleged assault is said to have taken place in the cellar of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon - in the middle of the royal estate Skaugum.
It only became known last week that a Norwegian TV presenter was one of Høiby's victims. Shockingly, she was first confronted with incriminating footage at a police station in Oslo. She herself cannot remember the crime - but says: "It's true."
According to the newspaper "Seg og Hor", the crime scene is said to have been the home of the crown prince's family. Specifically, the cellar of the idyllic Skaugum estate in Asker. Haakon and Mette-Marit's well-protected refuge, monitored by security, since they moved in there in 2003 and raised their children.
Dark shadow
Now a dark shadow lies over the family idyll, and Norwegian media are rightly asking the question: Did Mette-Marit and Haakon really not notice anything? What about the guards? Was there never anyone there to stop Marius?
The answer from the palace: "We only know about this case from the media." But can that really be true? The latest development is certainly damaging the reputation of the royal family.
He documented EVERYTHING
Even more shocking: apparently there are more victims! According to "Se og Hør" editor-in-chief Ulf André Andersen, there are more incriminating recordings on Marius' cell phone. "He collected everything, didn't delete anything - that makes the case even more serious." The trial planned for February has been delayed because more and more evidence is emerging.
Alcohol, cocaine, violence
New allegations against the eldest son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit have continued to emerge since the summer of 2024. Following initial reports of suspected assault and damage to property, he admitted in August that he had become violent towards his girlfriend at the time while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and had destroyed things in her apartment.
Most recently, new allegations of several alleged sexual offenses were made public, which Høiby denies. In the wake of the new allegations, he was remanded in custody for a week in November. According to his lawyer, Høiby then went straight into treatment. All of the accusations against him have so far been allegations - he has still not been charged with any of them.
Mette-Marit: "Really hard for us"
Marius Borg Høiby is the eldest of Mette-Marit's three children and the stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon. Although the 28-year-old is a member of the royal family, he does not bear the title of prince and is not an official member of the Norwegian royal family.
In an interview with broadcaster NRK in December, Mette-Marit said that the investigations against Marius had put a strain on the royal family. "It was hard. You can't call it anything else," said the crown princess. "It's been really, really hard for us."
Mette-Marit and Haakon did not want to comment on the details. Høiby had a right to privacy. "But what we can say is that he has been receiving help for a long time, professional help from the health system," said Mette-Marit.
