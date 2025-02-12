East league tail light
With the red lantern in search of Fortuna
A lot has happened in the Gloggnitz winter - unfortunately not all of it positive. In addition to some great transfers, the injury bug also crept in at the bottom of the Regionalliga Ost. The team in the industrial quarter now wants to work for its luck.
Although the start of the second half of the Eastern Football League season does not - logically - fall on St. Martin's Day, the Gloggnitz team will celebrate it with their lantern. And the red one!
No, the first half of the season has not been a happy one for the bottom team. And although there were a few new additions through the winter window in the industrial quarter, there were also 14 losses - so luck wasn't on their side again. "It's already off to a good start," laughed sporting director Alexander Niklas cynically. He takes it in the classic Austrian way: "It is what it is. You have to work for your luck and that's what we'll do."
There was also a lot of work on transfers, with one in particular making the headlines: Raphael Holzhauser. "Everyone knows Gloggnitz now, that's great," grinned Niklas. The second hottest stock was probably Erik Burai, top scorer in the Burgenlandliga, who answered neo-coach Edi Stössl's call. And will be on the bench for the spring opener for two reasons: "He got injured in the first training session. He also has a yellow card." One thing is certain: Fortuna have not found their way to the industrial quarter. Perhaps the light of the red lantern will help in the search for her.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.