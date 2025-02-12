With the red lantern in search of Fortuna

There was also a lot of work on transfers, with one in particular making the headlines: Raphael Holzhauser. "Everyone knows Gloggnitz now, that's great," grinned Niklas. The second hottest stock was probably Erik Burai, top scorer in the Burgenlandliga, who answered neo-coach Edi Stössl's call. And will be on the bench for the spring opener for two reasons: "He got injured in the first training session. He also has a yellow card." One thing is certain: Fortuna have not found their way to the industrial quarter. Perhaps the light of the red lantern will help in the search for her.