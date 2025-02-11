Career opportunity: try out, test and get started

"We are organizing the event for the third time and each time the rush and interest is unbelievable," enthuses Peter Mertens, WKW Guild Master of Mechatronics Engineers. The effort behind it is also no small feat. "It takes months to prepare, and we also have 30 apprentices who are assigned to the event for four days," says Mertens. Accordingly, there is a lot on offer, for example a racing simulator that uses state-of-the-art mechatronic technology to create a Formula 1-like driving experience. The three fastest drivers of the day will be rewarded with an indoor skydiving session.