Big apprentice event
Career opportunity: try out, test and get started
A major apprentice event is currently taking place at the Donauzentrum. The declared aim: to connect young people and companies. The "Krone" was there.
There is still a shortage of skilled workers in many sectors. There are many young people looking for an apprenticeship, but they often don't know how to find one. The big apprenticeship event at the Donauzentrum aims to bring companies, young people and career changers together.
"We are organizing the event for the third time and each time the rush and interest is unbelievable," enthuses Peter Mertens, WKW Guild Master of Mechatronics Engineers. The effort behind it is also no small feat. "It takes months to prepare, and we also have 30 apprentices who are assigned to the event for four days," says Mertens. Accordingly, there is a lot on offer, for example a racing simulator that uses state-of-the-art mechatronic technology to create a Formula 1-like driving experience. The three fastest drivers of the day will be rewarded with an indoor skydiving session.
The stations are fully booked on all four days and the event is a huge success. Other federal states want to copy it.
WKW-Innungsmeister der Mechatroniker Peter Mertens
Bild: Krone KREATIV/WK Wien
Aim: to get girls interested in technology
1500 pupils can get a taste of the professions of metal technology, mechatronics and automotive engineering at 17 stations, with the aim of attracting girls in particular. "It takes courage to be a woman in a male-dominated industry, there are currently an average of three girls in a class, it would be a success if there were seven," says the guild master. Anyone who is interested now can register at www.mechatronik.at and drop by over the next few days.
Many companies are already looking for new apprentices for the start of training in the fall. Wiener Stadtwerke is one of them. 235 apprentices in 20 professions will be accepted. More good news: AMS Vienna expects more apprenticeship vacancies this year. Nevertheless, there are significantly fewer vacancies than applicants in Vienna. There are currently around 2,600 vacancies at AMS Vienna.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
