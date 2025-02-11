Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Whistled off later"

Former referee admits breach of the rules in the World Cup final!

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 12:35

Many years on, former Italian star referee Pierluigi Collina has admitted to a minor breach of the rules at the 2002 World Cup final. The 64-year-old admitted that he allowed the game between Brazil and Germany to go on longer in order to get the ball.

0 Kommentare

"At the time, I blew the whistle 13 or 14 seconds late, regardless of the result, to make sure I had the ball in my hands," Collina told the daily newspaper La Repubblica. But the unconventional extra time changed nothing: Germany lost 0:2.

For many years, the Italian was one of the best-known referees in international soccer. His distinctive bald head played a part in this. He was also regarded as very strict.

Always with the ball in photos of the award ceremony
In the interview, he also recalled how someone tried to snatch the ball from him at the award ceremony after the final in the Japanese city of Yokohama - without success. "In the photos of the ceremony, I can always be seen with the ball in my hand."

The final ball is now in a gym where Collina works. He also has the jerseys of the two Brazilians Ronaldo and Cafu from the final, as well as Didi Hamann's jersey. Collina celebrates his 65th birthday on Thursday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf