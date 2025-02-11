"Whistled off later"
Former referee admits breach of the rules in the World Cup final!
Many years on, former Italian star referee Pierluigi Collina has admitted to a minor breach of the rules at the 2002 World Cup final. The 64-year-old admitted that he allowed the game between Brazil and Germany to go on longer in order to get the ball.
"At the time, I blew the whistle 13 or 14 seconds late, regardless of the result, to make sure I had the ball in my hands," Collina told the daily newspaper La Repubblica. But the unconventional extra time changed nothing: Germany lost 0:2.
For many years, the Italian was one of the best-known referees in international soccer. His distinctive bald head played a part in this. He was also regarded as very strict.
Always with the ball in photos of the award ceremony
In the interview, he also recalled how someone tried to snatch the ball from him at the award ceremony after the final in the Japanese city of Yokohama - without success. "In the photos of the ceremony, I can always be seen with the ball in my hand."
The final ball is now in a gym where Collina works. He also has the jerseys of the two Brazilians Ronaldo and Cafu from the final, as well as Didi Hamann's jersey. Collina celebrates his 65th birthday on Thursday.
