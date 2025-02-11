Vorteilswelt
Band deeply affected

Mötley Crüe star’s private jet crashes into plane

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 08:24

There was a crash involving two private jets at Scottsdale Airport in the US state of Arizona on Monday afternoon. One plane belonged to Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil. The musician was not on the plane, but his girlfriend was, who was injured in the collision. One pilot died in the accident.

0 Kommentare

According to reports, the rocker's jet went off the runway after landing and then collided with a parked plane. This was confirmed in a statement by Worrick Robinson, Vince Neil's legal representative.

Neil's girlfriend injured
The Mötley Crüe frontman's jet was carrying two pilots and two passengers, including Rain Andreani, Vince Neil's girlfriend, as well as her girlfriend Ashley and several of the couple's dogs.

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil's private jet crashed into another plane on landing. (Bild: APA/AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil's private jet crashed into another plane on landing.
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Vince Neil's private jet was involved in a tragic accident. (Bild: Helle Arensbak)
Vince Neil's private jet was involved in a tragic accident.
(Bild: Helle Arensbak)

The two women and the co-pilot survived the crash and were reportedly taken to hospital. The 43-year-old broke five ribs in the collision, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, the band confirmed the serious accident, in which the pilot died, on X. Their thoughts are with all those involved in the tragic crash, according to the statement.

Main landing gear failed
According to Kelli Kuester from Scottsdale Airport, the fatal collision between the two private jets occurred because the main landing gear of the arriving aircraft had failed.

The scene of the accident at Scottsdale Airport (Bild: APA/AFP/Instagram account of @donniefitz2/Handout)
The scene of the accident at Scottsdale Airport
(Bild: APA/AFP/Instagram account of @donniefitz2/Handout)

Kuester also confirmed that there were four people on Vince Neil's private jet. The plane had just landed from Austin (Texas). One person was also in the parked plane.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
