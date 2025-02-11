Band deeply affected
Mötley Crüe star’s private jet crashes into plane
There was a crash involving two private jets at Scottsdale Airport in the US state of Arizona on Monday afternoon. One plane belonged to Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil. The musician was not on the plane, but his girlfriend was, who was injured in the collision. One pilot died in the accident.
According to reports, the rocker's jet went off the runway after landing and then collided with a parked plane. This was confirmed in a statement by Worrick Robinson, Vince Neil's legal representative.
Neil's girlfriend injured
The Mötley Crüe frontman's jet was carrying two pilots and two passengers, including Rain Andreani, Vince Neil's girlfriend, as well as her girlfriend Ashley and several of the couple's dogs.
The two women and the co-pilot survived the crash and were reportedly taken to hospital. The 43-year-old broke five ribs in the collision, according to TMZ.
Meanwhile, the band confirmed the serious accident, in which the pilot died, on X. Their thoughts are with all those involved in the tragic crash, according to the statement.
Main landing gear failed
According to Kelli Kuester from Scottsdale Airport, the fatal collision between the two private jets occurred because the main landing gear of the arriving aircraft had failed.
Kuester also confirmed that there were four people on Vince Neil's private jet. The plane had just landed from Austin (Texas). One person was also in the parked plane.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.