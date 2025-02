Formula 1 chef and the illustrious imperial menu

There was a lot going on in the castle kitchen and in the centuries-old rustic Rauchkuchl. "We served a sour cream soup with Erdäpfelsterz. This was the favorite soup of Styrian Archduke Johann," says the castle owner. "Then there was braised beef in a clay pot. Beef was often served at court in Vienna. Emperor Franz Josef, whose favorite dish was known to be boiled beef, also loved the dish."