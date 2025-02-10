"Krone" stoplight
Repeat the performances of the first week of the World Championships!
Scenes that say everything about the approachability of the stars in the ski circus. Unthinkable in Formula 1, world soccer or at a tennis Grand Slam. After Franjo von Allmen won downhill gold, the Swiss team celebrated in a pub right next to the piste. The door to the extra room remained open, the fans applauded at the "shave party", took videos and marveled at the openness of the Swiss.
Austria exceeded all expectations with four medals
82,000 visitors in the first week, a permanent crowd, no scandals or dramas. But all the more goosebump moments. With four medals, Austria's team exceeded all expectations, and thanks to the great support and positive atmosphere, the momentum was used to initiate a positive turnaround.
Saalbach experiences a World Ski Championships premiere
The supposed ski champions are even battling it out with super favorites Switzerland for first place in the medal standings. Saalbach is also experiencing a premiere. The classic combination of downhill and slalom has had its day; for the first time, the women will be competing for gold in a team combination, where the times of a downhill skier and a slalom skier are added together. On Wednesday, the men want to strike in this new discipline.
At the "Krone" charity race, the celebrity starters had just one wish for our team: repeat the performances of the first week! Then this home World Championships would not only be outstanding in terms of the surroundings, but also top in sporting terms.
