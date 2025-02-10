Repeat the performances of the first week of the World Championships!

Saalbach experiences a World Ski Championships premiere

The supposed ski champions are even battling it out with super favorites Switzerland for first place in the medal standings. Saalbach is also experiencing a premiere. The classic combination of downhill and slalom has had its day; for the first time, the women will be competing for gold in a team combination, where the times of a downhill skier and a slalom skier are added together. On Wednesday, the men want to strike in this new discipline.