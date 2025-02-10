Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" stoplight

Repeat the performances of the first week of the World Championships!

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 17:22
0 Kommentare

Scenes that say everything about the approachability of the stars in the ski circus. Unthinkable in Formula 1, world soccer or at a tennis Grand Slam. After Franjo von Allmen won downhill gold, the Swiss team celebrated in a pub right next to the piste. The door to the extra room remained open, the fans applauded at the "shave party", took videos and marveled at the openness of the Swiss.

Austria exceeded all expectations with four medals
82,000 visitors in the first week, a permanent crowd, no scandals or dramas. But all the more goosebump moments. With four medals, Austria's team exceeded all expectations, and thanks to the great support and positive atmosphere, the momentum was used to initiate a positive turnaround.

Saalbach experiences a World Ski Championships premiere
The supposed ski champions are even battling it out with super favorites Switzerland for first place in the medal standings. Saalbach is also experiencing a premiere. The classic combination of downhill and slalom has had its day; for the first time, the women will be competing for gold in a team combination, where the times of a downhill skier and a slalom skier are added together. On Wednesday, the men want to strike in this new discipline.

At the "Krone" charity race, the celebrity starters had just one wish for our team: repeat the performances of the first week! Then this home World Championships would not only be outstanding in terms of the surroundings, but also top in sporting terms.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Moizi
Peter Moizi
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf