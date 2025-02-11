On a ski tour with experts from the avalanche center

Data and snow from as many locations as possible

The avalanche forecasters base their analysis on the work of local avalanche commissions. Christoph Thurner (29) has been a volunteer in Zauchensee since 2015. He takes Butschek and Heuberger on an exploratory tour to the Tagweidegg, which is around 2100 meters high and on the edge of the ski resort. "We need some more information from the snow cover at the exact exposure and altitude for our forecasting work for the next few days," says Butschek, explaining the choice of tour. Together, they try to get data and a feel for the snow on site. At the end, their findings are combined with all other data from the province in the avalanche report.