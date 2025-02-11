Ski tours in Salzburg
On a ski tour with experts from the avalanche center
The avalanche report is probably the most important tool for ski tourers when planning their tours. The "Krone" accompanied the professionals who write the report on tour.
Michael Butschek and Anna Heuberger are quick to agree. There is a weak layer about 65 centimeters below the surface. This is also where the block has come loose. Christoph Thurner had previously struck a specially exposed block of snow 29 times. First from the wrist, then with more force from the elbow. At first the block of snow came loose easily, then it slipped off. And revealed the fault zone in the snow cover. Butschek, Heuberger and Thurner are on a ski tour with the "Krone" in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee and give an insight into their everyday work as avalanche forecasters.
The forecast arrives punctually at 5 p.m.
Michael Butschek (49) is a Tyrolean who is predestined for the job. He is a meteorologist, interim head of the Geosphere Austria site in Salzburg and also head of the Salzburg Avalanche Warning Center. Butschek and his colleagues, including Anna Heuberger from Saalfelden, produce the avalanche report every day on behalf of the state of Salzburg. The professionals' forecast is published online at 5 pm on the dot.
Data and snow from as many locations as possible
The avalanche forecasters base their analysis on the work of local avalanche commissions. Christoph Thurner (29) has been a volunteer in Zauchensee since 2015. He takes Butschek and Heuberger on an exploratory tour to the Tagweidegg, which is around 2100 meters high and on the edge of the ski resort. "We need some more information from the snow cover at the exact exposure and altitude for our forecasting work for the next few days," says Butschek, explaining the choice of tour. Together, they try to get data and a feel for the snow on site. At the end, their findings are combined with all other data from the province in the avalanche report.
960 volunteers work in avalanche commissions with
As a state-certified ski instructor and with a degree in alpine natural hazards (specializing in snow and avalanches), Anna Heuberger (33) has the perfect background for the job at the avalanche center. "I can combine my passion and my profession," says the Pinzgau native.
In addition to the permanent employees, the 960 or so volunteer members of the local avalanche commissions form the important backbone of the warning service. They report their observations from tours or from places near their front door. Only a few are as close as Christoph Thurner, who works for the mountain railroad. All three experts are united by their passion: The mountains and winter.
