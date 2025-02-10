More and more cases
Gonorrhea and syphilis are spreading in Europe
The European Health Agency ECDC is sounding the alarm: more and more cases of infectious sexually transmitted diseases are being registered in the European Union and the European Economic Area. In 2023, the number of infections with gonorrhea - commonly known as gonorrhea - and syphilis increased compared to the previous year.
Almost 100,000 cases of gonorrhea were registered in the EU and EEA states in 2023, an increase of 31% compared to 2022. In a ten-year comparison (compared to 2014), there was even an increase of 300 percent. Among women, most cases were in the 20 to 24 age group, which also saw the largest increase in cases compared to 2023, with a rise of 46%. Among men, the highest proportion of cases was in the 25-34 age group.
Increase in gonorrhea and syphilis
Syphilis also saw an increase of 13% compared to 2022, with more than 40,000 cases in 2023 in 29 EU and EEA countries and a doubling of cases compared to 2014. According to the ECDC, syphilis is a disease that mainly affects men: for every seven cases diagnosed in men, there is one in women. This disease also most frequently affects the group of 25 to 34-year-old men. 72 percent of cases were in the group of men who have sex with men. Nevertheless, increasing numbers have also been recorded among women in all age groups.
In a video, the ECDC calls for greater awareness of sexually transmitted diseases:
The most common contagious STI in Europe continues to be infections with chlamydia, with more than 230,000 cases registered in 2023. Even though the increase has slowed down compared to 2022, a 14 percent increase was observed compared to 2014. The infection mainly affects young people, with the highest rate found among women aged 20 to 24.
Bacteria more frequently resistant to antibiotics
The ECDC also pointed out that the bacteria that cause gonorrhea are increasingly resistant to antibiotics. This threatens the effectiveness of current treatment methods and makes prevention of the disease and responsible use of antibiotics all the more important.
According to the health agency, there are several hypotheses for the causes of the increase in rates of infectious sexually transmitted diseases. One explains the phenomenon by the fact that more tests are being carried out and therefore more are being detected. Another possible explanation relates to a higher willingness to take sexual risks, such as a decrease in condom use and a higher number of sexual partners. However, this requires further investigation, according to the ECDC.
The agency pointed out that the use of condoms is crucial for the prevention of infectious sexually transmitted diseases in all sexual practices. In addition, open and honest communication with partners about sexual health can also reduce the risk of infectious STIs.
No data from Austria
A side note: no data was available from Austria. Syphilis, for example, is not a notifiable disease, and there is only a limited obligation to report gonorrhea. There is also no nationwide screening program for infections with chlamydia, which often remain asymptomatic.
Diseases such as chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis can lead to serious complications if left untreated, such as pelvic inflammatory disease or chronic pain. Chlamydia and gonorrhea can cause infertility, while syphilis can cause neurological and cardiovascular problems. An untreated syphilis infection during pregnancy can have serious consequences for the child.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.