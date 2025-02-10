Gonorrhea and syphilis are spreading in Europe

Increase in gonorrhea and syphilis

Syphilis also saw an increase of 13% compared to 2022, with more than 40,000 cases in 2023 in 29 EU and EEA countries and a doubling of cases compared to 2014. According to the ECDC, syphilis is a disease that mainly affects men: for every seven cases diagnosed in men, there is one in women. This disease also most frequently affects the group of 25 to 34-year-old men. 72 percent of cases were in the group of men who have sex with men. Nevertheless, increasing numbers have also been recorded among women in all age groups.