Erika Vikman at the ESC
“Ich komme”: Fetish Finn sings in German!
Singer Erika Vikman has won the Finnish preliminary round for the Eurovision Song Contest. The 31-year-old will compete with the song "Ich komme" at the ESC in Switzerland in May. With the ambiguous title, which is deliberately written in German, Vikman wants to break taboos about female lust.
Slightly artistically altered, the sentence, which is performed as a chorus in the choir, sounds more like: "Ich komm'! Mäh!"
Tough competition for Austria's JJ?
The ESC will be held in Basel between May 13 and 17 this year. In order to reach the final, Vikman must first prevail with her song in the second ESC semi-final on May 15. There she is a direct rival to countertenor Johannes Pietsch aka JJ, who will be competing for Austria with his song "Wasted Love".
Vikman was the clear favorite of the public vote on Saturday after a rather spicy stage show. After winning the Finnish TV show "Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu" (UMK), she was optimistic: "I'll be speaking German in Switzerland and the performance will be awesome," she said.
She will captivate Europe as a "fabulous Finn", she announced, adding with a wink: "And by being a little bit sinful."
Ziferblat competes for Ukraine
In addition to Finland, a decision on the ESC participant was also made in Ukraine at the weekend. The group Ziferblat won out of ten acts with the song "Bird of Pray", which is characterized by many changes of style and tempo.
Run on tickets
The "Big Five" are automatically qualified for the final on May 17 this year: in addition to Germany, this also includes France, Great Britain, Italy and Spain. Last year's winner, Switzerland, is also seeded for the final.
The available tickets for the live and preview shows sold out in just a few minutes on January 29. According to a press release, the second wave of tickets will follow on March 27, but only for those already registered. The organizers are also warning fans not to buy tickets on third-party platforms. At a later date, it will be possible to search Ticketcorner fanSALE for verified tickets that are guaranteed to be valid.
