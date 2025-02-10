Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Erika Vikman at the ESC

“Ich komme”: Fetish Finn sings in German!

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 10:52

Singer Erika Vikman has won the Finnish preliminary round for the Eurovision Song Contest. The 31-year-old will compete with the song "Ich komme" at the ESC in Switzerland in May. With the ambiguous title, which is deliberately written in German, Vikman wants to break taboos about female lust.

0 Kommentare

Slightly artistically altered, the sentence, which is performed as a chorus in the choir, sounds more like: "Ich komm'! Mäh!"

Tough competition for Austria's JJ?
The ESC will be held in Basel between May 13 and 17 this year. In order to reach the final, Vikman must first prevail with her song in the second ESC semi-final on May 15. There she is a direct rival to countertenor Johannes Pietsch aka JJ, who will be competing for Austria with his song "Wasted Love".

Erika Vikman won the Finnish preliminary round of the Song Contest with not entirely youth-free poses and an ambiguous song. (Bild: PictureDesk/Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva )
Erika Vikman won the Finnish preliminary round of the Song Contest with not entirely youth-free poses and an ambiguous song.
(Bild: PictureDesk/Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva )

Vikman was the clear favorite of the public vote on Saturday after a rather spicy stage show. After winning the Finnish TV show "Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu" (UMK), she was optimistic: "I'll be speaking German in Switzerland and the performance will be awesome," she said.

She will captivate Europe as a "fabulous Finn", she announced, adding with a wink: "And by being a little bit sinful."

Ziferblat competes for Ukraine
In addition to Finland, a decision on the ESC participant was also made in Ukraine at the weekend. The group Ziferblat won out of ten acts with the song "Bird of Pray", which is characterized by many changes of style and tempo.

Run on tickets
The "Big Five" are automatically qualified for the final on May 17 this year: in addition to Germany, this also includes France, Great Britain, Italy and Spain. Last year's winner, Switzerland, is also seeded for the final.

The available tickets for the live and preview shows sold out in just a few minutes on January 29. According to a press release, the second wave of tickets will follow on March 27, but only for those already registered. The organizers are also warning fans not to buy tickets on third-party platforms. At a later date, it will be possible to search Ticketcorner fanSALE for verified tickets that are guaranteed to be valid.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf