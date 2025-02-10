“I’m honored!” Shiffrin reveals her team partner

"We are friends"

The seven-time world champion also explains why she is happy to accept the offer - and forgo Vonn's: "Breezy and I have been racing together since we were 11 years old. We were together at the Whistler Cup and the Topolino. We were roommates, competitors and friends. And she's right ... it will be so cool to come full circle. What a journey she has been on ... she knows the mental challenges of this sport better than anyone. She fought tooth and nail to get here and now she's a world champion.... Her journey, her courage and her determination have inspired me immensely. I'm very honored to be working with her on our small Team Atomic (*USA) for my first start in Saalbach 2025."