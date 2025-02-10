Vorteilswelt
Super Bowl Party

Patriots great proves he has a good nose in Saalbach

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 10:03

Sunday night at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach was also all about the Super Bowl. Interwetten organized its own party as part of the event and made many eyes light up with a special highlight: Participants were not only able to look at the famous winner's rings, but also put them on straight away.

The biggest sports night of the year is over! And with the Philadelphia Eagles, there was a clear winner in this year's Super Bowl - defending champions Kansas City Chiefs had nothing to say in a 40:22 victory. The highlight did not leave many fans indifferent during the World Ski Championships in Saalbach.

(Bild: APA/Getty Images)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl Party organized by Interwetten at the Hotel Alpin Palace really got down to business. With classic American finger food such as spare ribs, chicken wings, mini burgers and Caesar salad, the participants, including ski coaches from the American team, got in the mood for the match. Snacks such as nachos and peanuts were also a must.

Wearing the famous rings for once
The big highlight of the event, however, was the participation of Joe Durant, marketing boss of the New England Patriots since 2006 and "owner" of three Superbowl rings. The participants were not only able to view these from a distance, but also put them on their fingers and take photos with them. That made many eyes light up.

And the American insider also had a good nose, as he predicted that the Eagles would win. But he had also prepared a little game himself: In a quiz during one of the breaks, signed Patriots caps and jerseys could be won. The game was then watched side by side with him until the end and he patiently answered all the questions about football and the Patriots.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michael Gratzer
Michael Gratzer
Folgen Sie uns auf