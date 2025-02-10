First victim known
6.5 million euros in cash: safe discovered in villa
Last year, a 56-year-old woman from Vienna was taken in by a brazen fraudster who claimed to have divination and occult powers. In reality, however, it was all about money. Now the police have released new details about the fugitive "shaman": 6.6 million euros in cash, gold, jewelry and firearms have been seized. The first alleged victim contacted investigators on Monday.
In order to put pressure on her victim in May 2024, the fraudster named "Amela" not only pretended that the 56-year-old was cursed, but also that there would be a death in the family if the Viennese woman did not pay the money. After the Viennese woman had been defrauded of a total of 730,000 euros, the fraudster fled the scene.
New findings
The woman demanded cash from her victim a total of three times for "cleansing rituals", which took place in Vienna and Baden (Lower Austria). Since then, "Amela" has been on the run. The accused is the 44-year-old Austrian Mariana M.
The police have been searching intensively for the fraudster for months by means of a European arrest warrant. Several victims are now suspected. In the course of house searches in Vienna and Lower Austria, investigators have already seized various items of jewelry and coins in the past.
Firearms, gold and cash in secret safe
At a press conference on Monday, the Lower Austrian state police together with Interior Minister Karner then announced new findings on the case. Investigators were able to seize numerous firearms, around 6.6 million in cash from various countries and 25 kilos of gold from a hidden 1000-kilo safe in the villa of the fugitive's son (29) in Maria-Enzersdorf, in addition to fortune-telling cards and amulets.
The total sum involved is in the tens of millions of euros. An expert is to determine the authenticity and price of the valuables. The fraudster's son was arrested on suspicion of being a contributory offender. He is currently refusing to make a statement.
After mugshot: first victim comes forward
Following the publication of the photos, a first victim came forward on Monday, according to Chief Inspector Johann Baumschlager of the Lower Austria police. It was a person who recognized pieces of jewelry from her possession. Corresponding investigations have been initiated. There have also been inquiries from Germany. According to Baumschlager, these are also valuables.
The police are assuming that other crime scenes in Switzerland and Germany have been identified. Information from the public is requested.
Information will be treated confidentially if requested. Furthermore, any other victims of the alleged fraudster are asked to contact the investigators of the Lower Austrian Criminal Police Office on 059133-30-3333.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
