Hot love show
Harry & Meghan shake off rumors of love crisis
Marriage crisis? What marriage crisis? At the weekend, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan put on a real love show at the Invictus Games in Canada - and probably dispelled the very last rumors of marital turbulence.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have certainly not had an easy time of it recently: there was not only speculation about a career slump, but also rumors of a marriage crisis. And then US President Donald Trump also publicly teased the exiled royals.
Meghan and Harry in love in Canada
But Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan didn't let all the negative headlines spoil their mood at the weekend. On the contrary! The two exiled royals put on a real love show at the Invictus Games, which was probably intended to prove to everyone how happy they still are almost eight years after the Royal Wedding.
There was no stopping Harry and Meghan, especially at the opening ceremony at BC Place Stadium. They giggled, celebrated - and frolicked for all they were worth.
The two of them kept exchanging amorous glances, with Meghan beaming all over her face, taking souvenir photos and leaning on her husband's shoulder again and again. There was even a kiss!
Meghan enjoyed herself royally
But the Sussexes also showed their most charming side during their other appearances at the Invictus Games sporting events. Meghan in particular seemed to be having a great time with her husband. She was repeatedly caught laughing heartily at his jokes and giggling like a teenager in love.
Duchess divulges intimate detail
On the sidelines of the Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan also enjoyed a romantic double date with singer Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato at the renowned Indian restaurant Vij's. Chef Vikram Vij not only spoiled his guests with his delicacies, he also shared a snapshot on Instagram.
"They are incredible, extremely beautiful and very friendly," Vij told "Hello!" magazine about Harry and Meghan.
And revealed that the Duchess of Sussex had told him an intimate detail: "Meghan said that she only ate Indian food during her pregnancy and I told her it was the best thing for her!"
Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014. Until February 16, over 500 participants from more than 20 nations will come together in Vancouver and Whistler.
