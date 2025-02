“Vinc has earned this 100 percent!”

Vincent Kriechmayr takes the silver medal, the results for the other ÖSV men are mixed after the World Championship downhill in Saalbach. Daniel Hemetsberger came seventh, Stefan Babinsky ninth, Stefan Eichberger finished outside the top 20. In the end, the ÖSV aces were all delighted with their team-mate's strong performance and also happy to be able to really soak up the atmosphere at their home World Championships.