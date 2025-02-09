Scholz and Merz irreconcilable on AfD, migration

Scholz and Merz also clashed over economic policy. Merz accused Scholz of having a distorted perception of the crisis in the German economy. "I am somewhat shocked by the perception with which you are describing the state of our economy here this evening," said the CDU/CSU candidate for chancellor. Addressing the Chancellor directly, he added: "That has nothing whatsoever to do with the reality out there - honestly, Mr. Scholz." Scholz had previously stated that there was no deindustrialization in Germany. The Social Democrat conceded: "Something is going on and we have to do something." However, the Chancellor referred to the rising number of people in employment, among other things.