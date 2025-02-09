US President Trump claims to have spoken with Putin

No information from the White House about the conversation

When asked how often he had spoken to the Russian president, Trump replied: "I better not say." ́The Republican had recently responded conspicuously evasively to questions about whether he had already spoken to Putin on the phone since taking office on January 20. The White House usually informs the public about the exchange promptly after a conversation between the US President and another head of state or government - even if only briefly. An inquiry by the German Press Agency to the US National Security Council initially went unanswered.