But timing unclear

US President Trump claims to have spoken with Putin

09.02.2025 07:33

In an interview, US President Donald Trump has reported an alleged conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine. However, according to the New York Post, he did not specify when the phone call allegedly took place. 

According to the report, the interview was conducted on board the presidential plane Air Force One on Saturday night, but the tabloid has only now published excerpts from it without the exact wording.

No information from the White House about the conversation
When asked how often he had spoken to the Russian president, Trump replied: "I better not say." ́The Republican had recently responded conspicuously evasively to questions about whether he had already spoken to Putin on the phone since taking office on January 20. The White House usually informs the public about the exchange promptly after a conversation between the US President and another head of state or government - even if only briefly. An inquiry by the German Press Agency to the US National Security Council initially went unanswered.

Did Trump talk to the Kremlin leader on the phone? From the White House (Bild: APA/2024 Getty Images)
Did Trump talk to the Kremlin leader on the phone? From the White House
(Bild: APA/2024 Getty Images)

Kremlin previously denied Putin's phone call with Trump
A few days after Trump's election victory in November, the Washington Post reported on a phone call between the 78-year-old and Putin, citing informed sources. However, the Kremlin denied at the time that a conversation had taken place. On Friday, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that information would be provided as soon as there was substantial information about an exchange between Trump and the Russian president.

"Let's get these meetings going"
 According to the New York Post, Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz was also on board the plane during the interview. Turning to him, Trump is said to have said - possibly alluding to Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky - "Let's get these meetings going. They want to meet. People are dying every day. Young, good-looking soldiers are being killed. Young men, like my sons. On both sides. Everywhere on the battlefield."

Trump emphasizes "good relationship" with Putin
According to the report, Trump emphasized, as he has done several times before, that he has a "good relationship" with the Russian ruler. He also once again blamed his predecessor Joe Biden for the war between Russia and Ukraine and claimed that it would not have come to this with him in office. Trump also assured that he had a plan to end the war.

Biden last spoke to Putin on the phone in February 2022, a few days before the Kremlin leader launched the war of aggression against Ukraine. During the election campaign, Trump repeatedly claimed that he could end the war within 24 hours - without, however, specifying how he envisioned this. There are fears in Ukraine that the USA could drastically reduce its support for the attacked country under Trump and force a peace settlement from which Russia would effectively emerge victorious.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

