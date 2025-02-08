After a ban, there’s now a windfall for World Championship sensation

Johnson has yet to win a race in the World Cup, but at the World Championships in Austria she won her special race. With second, second and sixth place in the downhill training sessions, she had already shown that the course suited her. With bib number 1, the American raced ahead of the competition, especially in the middle and final sections. "Everyone has been telling me all year how good I'm going to be in Saalbach, how much the Austrians have me on their radar in Saalbach," said Johnson. "I love the downhill, the variety, all the different slopes. Maybe it's just that this slope likes me."