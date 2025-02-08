After the election defeat
Why confidence is returning to the Greens
After their defeat in the regional elections, the Styrian Greens are now experiencing a surprisingly strong increase in support. This is creating a better mood ahead of the local council elections in March. Nevertheless, cuts in the party are necessary.
With a drop of six percentage points and a halving from six to three state parliamentary seats, the Greens were among the big losers in the state parliamentary elections in November. Only a few months later, confidence has partially returned to the party. "The mood is on the up again," says state managing director Timon Scheurer to the "Krone" after the state assembly on Saturday.
In recent weeks, there has been a surprisingly high influx of new members and candidates for the local council elections on March 23. As things stand, the party will be running in more than 100 municipalities.
Scheurer: "I think many people have realized that tactical voting is a waste of time. And in view of current developments, they understand why the Greens have fought for every compromise in the government."
Offices in the state parliament are being vacated
However, it is also clear that significantly fewer financial resources are now available as a result of the state election results. "We have deliberately built up reserves for the local council election campaign," explains Scheurer. 400,000 euros have been earmarked. After that, however, the party will need to be reorganized.
As reported, the Greens will be giving up almost all of their offices in the Landhaus and are looking for a new location in Graz city center. The future of the party headquarters is also in question and a decision is to be made soon.
