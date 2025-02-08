Kindergartens: Styrians are now even recruiting in Carinthia

Crisis of 2022 has been overcome

The fact that this development is currently being communicated aggressively also has to do with the upcoming elections in Vienna. This is because the dispute over nurseries is making negative headlines there, which is also having an impact on Styria. And the images from the fall of 2022 are still fresh in our minds: some groups in this country had to close due to a lack of staff, and staff and parents protested on the streets.