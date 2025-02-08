Staff wanted
Kindergartens: Styrians are now even recruiting in Carinthia
In Styria, the staffing situation in nurseries and crèches has eased since the crisis year of 2022. The better working conditions in this country should now also attract Carinthians. However, the childcare situation in Graz is causing concern.
The fact that the Koralm Tunnel is bringing Styria and Carinthia closer together is not just an empty phrase. The best example: at the Bafep trade fair in Klagenfurt this week, the Styrian children's education giant Wiki (1600 employees) also advertised for young elementary educators. A 45-minute train journey from December will make Styria an attractive place to work.
"The framework conditions are also attractive here," says Sandra Bäck, Head of Education at Wiki. "For example, we are the only federal state with ten hours of preparation time, compared to four in Carinthia."
At Wiki, we focus heavily on further training and also offer our site managers management training.
Wiki-Geschäftsführer Christian Leitner
And the pay is right too. A salary reform came into force in Styria at the beginning of 2024, increasing wages by 19 percent on average. Caregivers now start at 2500 euros gross, teachers at more than 3100. There are again many unsolicited applications and hardly any vacancies, Wiki emphasizes.
Crisis of 2022 has been overcome
The fact that this development is currently being communicated aggressively also has to do with the upcoming elections in Vienna. This is because the dispute over nurseries is making negative headlines there, which is also having an impact on Styria. And the images from the fall of 2022 are still fresh in our minds: some groups in this country had to close due to a lack of staff, and staff and parents protested on the streets.
"The 'turnaround' has been achieved in the past two and a half years," emphasizes Wiki Chairman Günther Ruprecht (ÖVP). During this time, his party colleague Werner Amon was state councillor for education and initiated reforms. Now Stefan Hermann (FPÖ) has taken over the office. Ruprecht: "We have already exchanged ideas with him. I am sure that the path we have taken will continue."
Childcare quota in Graz is falling
This also applies to the gradual reduction of group sizes in kindergartens to a maximum of 20 girls and boys. This fall, we have reached 22. This value may be exceeded - if there is additional staff in the group. This would have to be financed by the municipalities. And according to Wiki managing directors Christian Leitner and Tatjana Prattes, it is precisely in Graz, where the need for this is greatest, that this is not being done.
Added to this is the lack of expansion of groups, which is frequently lamented by City Councillor for Education Kurt Hohensinner. The logical consequence: the childcare rate in the state capital is falling. "We are looking forward to the fall with confidence in terms of staff - but not in terms of places for the children in Graz," says Prattes. When the decisions are made at the end of April, many families could be in for a nasty surprise.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
